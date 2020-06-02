Meek Mill crashed after calling for an end to the Philadelphia riots because children and women died from & # 39; Nothing & # 39;

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Tupac Back & # 39; He faces a backlash after urging people to stop the Black Lives Matter protests instead of joining his people to take action in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Up News Info – meek millConcern for people in his old Philly neighborhood has failed. The rapper, who was born and raised in the city, has called for an end to protests in his hometown after seeing the damage and victims caused by the violent riots, but people think it is not the right solution to the situation.

"I hope Philly's unrest stops today …," he tweeted on Monday night June 1 after seeing "a lot of women and children died for nothing!" He went on to urge: "If you officially take control of your neighborhood no matter what the cost!"

The 33-year-old star continued to call protesters in another tweet, writing: "I just watched a video of a group of children and women bleeding on the ground in filaments from some kind of accident … slow in all the neighborhoods below. .. no ambulance can even get to them! "

While Meek did not want to harm his posts, many questioned his stance on the situation, as he wanted the protests to end instead of joining his people on the streets to take action against police brutality. "Why aren't you protesting because it's always philly this philly who [emojis with a thinking face]," one person protested. Another similarly asked, "Aren't you from Philly? Why can't you go and help?"

A third user called his tweets "a clown statement", while another said "he feels this is not so!" Others pointed out that his reason for ending the protests was unfounded and wrote: "Was the accident related to the riots? Please meek, you had better be quiet."

Someone else similarly called him: "We hated him because it was a car accident and not without reason [a dizzy face] and he screamed and made a mistake while mfs was walking and protesting him last year, now we are protesting JUSTICE by him tweeting together to the pool in Los Angeles about how no one better steals their CC chains from shy jewelers. "

Another person pointed out how people were doing the same thing to defend him when he was sentenced to two or four years in prison for violating probation in 2017, but now he didn't think the protests were necessary. "When we were protesting and upset about you, you were all up to speed and now we are doing it for the US. And you have something to say! Blame the police! They have been instigating violence!" said user wrote. Someone else similarly told Meek that the police were to blame for the riots and tweeted, "Tell that to the Meek police … not the people."

Some, however, agreed with Meek, and one said, "Okay, but they will hate you for saying this." Another added: "Exactly we are supposed to save black lives without losing them."