Mark Zuckerberg tries to explain inaction in Trump posts to outraged Facebook staff – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sought Tuesday to quell employee outrage at his inaction over the incendiary comments recently released by President Donald Trump.

During a company-wide city hall, Zuckerberg had trouble explaining his decision-making process, as many of his employees, using a real-time feedback tool, reminded him of promises to remove content that calls for violence or which could cause imminent physical harm. .

"Today it is clear that the leadership refuses to support us," Brandon Dail, Facebook engineer, tweeted while the town hall was carried out. The Menlo Park-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Today it is clear that the leadership refuses to support us. https://t.co/duSSRmD5gR – Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 2, 2020

The meeting has threatened to escalate tensions on Facebook, which has been hit with accusations of right-wing bias by conservatives and criticized by others for tacitly tolerating the spread of hate and racism.

Another Facebook employee told CNN Business that they found Zuckerberg's responses to questions from staff at the town hall were missing, and said the CEO was risking alienating more of his staff rather than addressing their concerns.

During the event, Facebook staff shared links to a video of an exchange between Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zuckerberg last October when she said, "If someone, including a politician, is saying things that can cause, that's calling violence or you could risk imminent physical harm … we will remove that content. "

At one point, approximately 22,000 people had tuned in to the live video broadcast, according to another Facebook worker who was watching the broadcast. The figure reflects almost half of the company's 48,000 employees.

The main question for Zuckerberg, who asked for changes in the company's stance on the political discourse, received more than 5,400 votes from workers, the employee said.

However, not all employees disagree with Zuckerberg's position. One told CNN Business: "Supporting freedom of expression, especially when you totally disagree with what the person is saying, is a difficult but important position to ensure that everyone can have a voice."

The employee said it is difficult to be sure which part of Facebook staff supports Zuckerberg's decision. At least some people they've spoken to support it, but are nervous to say it more publicly because they have seen the setback within the company, the employee said.

Tuesday's event follows days of employee activism over Facebook's handling of Trump's content.

Some employees staged a virtual strike on Monday to protest against decisions made by company leaders regarding Trump's posts. And at least one worker, software engineer Timothy Aveni, quit his job, saying it is no longer feasible to "continue to excuse Facebook's behavior."

Facebook's workforce is known for keeping its disputes with executives largely private. But that changed on Friday, when Zuckerberg announced that he would not act against Trump's content that Twitter had previously flagged as a violation of its own rules. The decision has sparked widespread criticism on Facebook that has spread to the public, and numerous employees voiced disagreement on Twitter.

I don't know what to do, but I know that doing nothing is not acceptable. I am a FB employee who totally disagrees with Mark's decision to do nothing about Trump's recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I am not alone inside FB. There is no neutral position on racism. – Stirman (@stirman) May 30, 2020

The censorship information that could help people see the whole picture * is * incorrect. But providing a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless of who it is or whether it is newsworthy. I disagree with Mark's position and will work to make the change happen. – Andrew (@AndrewCrow) June 1, 2020

In reference to the protests in Minneapolis, one of Trump's publications had stated that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot;, a phrase with racist origins. Later, Trump professed not to know the history of the phrase, but allowed the original comment to remain on Facebook and Twitter.

Zuckerberg said the content sparked a "visceral backlash." But he justified his decision not to act against the posts, citing his responsibility as the "leader of an institution committed to free expression."

In the eyes of his harshest internal critics, Zuckerberg had simply yielded to commitments of earlier principles.

"Mark may patch this section of Facebook's policies, but if he derives his principle from the particular actions he wants to take, instead of taking action based on the principle, it will be useless in the long run," Aveni said in response to the question from a CNN reporter in his post.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.