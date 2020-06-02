Mark Zuckerberg defends Trump's policy of non-intervention to employees after retirement

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg held an extended conference with employees today, addressing allegations that Facebook allowed misinformation about the election and veiled violence promotions from President Donald Trump. While Zuckerberg said he should have offered more transparency to employees, he defended what he called a "fairly comprehensive,quot; evaluation of Trump's posts, saying the choice to avoid labeling or deleting them was difficult but correct.

According to a recording obtained by The edgeZuckerberg described being upset by Trump's recent posts, one of which warned protesters that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." But "I knew that I needed to separate my personal opinion … of what is our policy and the principles of the platform we are executing, knowing that the decision we made was going to lead many people to be very annoying within the company and many of them the media criticism we're going to receive, "said Zuckerberg. "This decision has probably incurred massive practical cost for the company to do what we believe is the right step."

Facebook has followed a different path than Twitter, which verified two Trump tweets about the vote and restricted protest comments for "glorifying violence." And Zuckerberg's decision has been controversial among employees, some of whom staged a virtual strike Monday in protest. Echoing comments made last week, Zuckerberg said the election confirmed Facebook's dedication to freedom of expression. "The presumption of our service is that you should be able to say what you want unless you are causing specific harm and list what the harm is and try to enforce it. And I think the breach is correct," he said.

Zuckerberg argued that the policies that allowed the Trump post on shooting also protected content that was annoying but valuable, such as earlier images of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers. "I don't know many people who think that just because it was kind of painful to see that somehow it was not a good thing to allow there," he said. "It is an aspect of giving people a voice that I am very proud of."

Some employees on the call were more ambivalent. "Why are the smartest people in the world focused on distorting or twisting our policies to avoid antagonizing Trump instead of driving the progress of social problems?" asked one of the assistants. Another noted some confusion over whether Facebook's chief integrity officer, Guy Rosen, was consulted. "I don't think it's a good thing that we're not very clear if the VP of integrity was included in an integrity decision involving civic voter suppression and social violence issues, right?" she asked.

Zuckerberg called misinformation from voters a key priority for Facebook in the coming months, and said Facebook would launch a "voter center,quot; with authoritative information similar to Facebook's COVID-19. He expressed particular concern that bad actors target specific voters with terrifying information about the coronavirus. "It is something that I am quite concerned about: that we are going to have a somewhat specific effort by different people in different areas to speak, hey, there is a great risk to health if you vote here," he said.

Zuckerberg also said that if the United States saw a "prolonged period of civil unrest," the company could reexamine its policy of limiting or labeling messages that could promote violence. "We have some precedents for how that could be," he said, citing how Facebook handles countries with "ongoing violent conflict."

And criticized The Wall Street Journal for an article suggesting that Facebook ignored the research on harmful polarization on its platform. "That newspaper article is one that I totally disagree with," said Zuckerberg. "We care deeply about this, and we will continue to study it, that does not mean that if you are an individual researcher or an individual engineer, every idea or every problem that occurs to you or every mitigation you propose that we are concluding is the right thing to do."

Facebook is likely to face more internal questions about its fact-checking policies. Two employees publicly resigned over Trump's handling of the company. But Zuckerberg ended the call by claiming that the company's "net impact,quot; on the world is positive. "I think we have given many people a voice that they otherwise would not have," he said. "I think defending the ability to do it is often controversial."