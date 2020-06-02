Man who drove semi in protest I-35W released without charge; MnDOT releases pre-incident traffic footage – Up News Info

– A 35-year-old man, Otsego, has been released without charge after driving against a crowd of protesters on the 35W interstate bridge in Minneapolis.

Bogdan Vechirko was released shortly after noon on Tuesday. Under the motive for the release, authorities said "36 hours expired."

The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office says the case has been deferred pending further investigation.

"Investigators are in the process of gathering additional information and responses to assist in the decision to collect," the office said.

The same day, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) released a pre-incident traffic video after Up News Info requested the data under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

RELATED: DPS: Preliminary Investigation Indicates I-35W Truck Incident Was Unintentional

In the video, the truck is seen driving to the left of the diverted traffic due to the protests. MnDOT says

“At 5:44 pm on Sunday, May 31, the driver entered 94 eastbound from the Hennepin / Lyndale entrance ramp. MnDOT was in the process of shutting down the system and this entry ramp had not yet been blocked, ”said MnDOT.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington later said that any preliminary investigation indicates that what at first appeared to be a potentially deliberate event could have been simply accidental, and "possibly a miracle,quot; that no one was seriously injured.

Governor Tim Walz said the driver told investigators that he is grateful that no one was injured, and that the driver was lucky that Minnesota residents "showed their best angels,quot; on that bridge on Sunday.

The world held its breath on Sunday afternoon when the truck was seen heading to a crowd of thousands of protesters on I-35W, denouncing the death of George Floyd. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured or killed.