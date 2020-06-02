Man in uniform suspected of posing as National Guard member arrested during protest in Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man wearing a uniform and posing as the National Guard was arrested by Los Angeles police, authorities said Tuesday.

Police told CBSLA that a true member of the Guard noticed the man near the corner of First and Main in downtown Los Angeles around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He noticed that the suspect was wearing a uniform that did not look quite right and told police that the man was arrested.

It was unclear if the suspect was armed, but he was detained on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing assault weapons.

