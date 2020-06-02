Man arrested after aiming rifle at protesters on plateau – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man was arrested after allegedly aiming a rifle at protesters during an intense confrontation that occurred amidst George Floyd's protests in Upland on Monday.

Upland police reported that Jacob Bracken, 39, of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Euclid Avenue during protests that ran from 3 p.m. at 7pm.

Cell phone video of the scene appears to show a man aiming a rifle at protesters as they cross the street toward a group of pro-Trump supporters, leading to fights.

"Very well everyone, back off," he screams.

He was arrested and booked.

As hundreds protest in Upland, tensions are mounting between Trump supporters and George Floyd activists. The police are currently monitoring the protest. pic.twitter.com/Yql1rgy1g2 – Romualdo Sánchez (@romualdotv) June 1, 2020

According to police, the crowd was ordered to disperse after blocking the street and violating curfew orders that started at 6 p.m.

Some protesters left, but those who remained turned violent, police said, with stones and water bottles thrown at officers, prompting them to deploy peppercorns and bite balls to push back the crowd.

However, no one else was arrested and the crowd finally dispersed.

"The upland protest had some tense moments, but overall it ends peacefully!" The Upland police wrote on their Facebook page.