Malaika Arora expresses her various moods during the running of the bulls



Our country is slowly and gradually trying to return to normal. After being locked up for more than two months, parts of the country are opening up and people plan to return to their working lives with the new set of security measures. Our actors have yet to wait as filming times have not yet resumed.

Malaika Arora, known for her amazing avatars and her love of socializing with friends and family, has been trapped at home like all of us. The actress shared yesterday a collage of her four selfies, where she shows us her different moods during the confinement. Candid and silly, the actress flaunts her shiny skin and silky tresses in the photos. Malaika has captioned the image saying: "My various stages of blocking #stayhomestaysafe #staysane,quot;. Look at the click here and tell us which one is your favorite.

Malaika Arora before the running of the bulls was busy judging a dance reality show, which topped the TRP charts. The actress, known for her dance numbers and sizzling movements, often shook her leg at the request of the contestants and set the stage on fire. Also, her soft posts on social media for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor drive netizens crazy.