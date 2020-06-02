Madison Beer reveals she received tear gas at George Floyd protest

While protesting the murder of George Floyd along with other celebrities and citizens, Madison Beer received tear gas and turned to social media to tell her followers. The singer was at a protest in Santa Monica when it happened.

Earlier Sunday, Madison had shared a photo of her march while holding a Black Lives Matter poster.

But at some point, the protest apparently became too insecure, so he advised people to leave and revealed that it had been gassed.

Along with a selfie in which her red, watery eyes could be seen clearly, she wrote: ‘She only had tear gas. Leave Santa Monica now. "

And that was not all he shared. Beer stepped forward and uploaded images of the police forces who showed up at the rally while the sirens sounded.

Once again, he warned the protesters to leave for their own safety via Twitter, writing: "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN, THEY TAKEN ME WITH TEARS.

Her direct involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement protests comes days after the 21-year-old entertainer addressed the mindless murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

‘I am heartbroken, enraged, and upset by the murder of George Floyd. I mourn all the unfair killings of black people around the world at the hands of institutional racism and hate crimes. Because I am a white person, I have the privilege of not fear for my life due to the color of my skin, but I will always stand and fight with you. Your voice matters. You will not be silenced. #blacklivesmatter today, tomorrow and forever, "said his statement.

Madison Beer is just one of the many celebrities who have taken to the streets alongside protesters to demand justice and legal fairness, regardless of someone's skin color.



