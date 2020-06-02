Love Is Blind's Kelly Chase cries as she apologizes for George Floyd's "ignorant" comments

Love is blind Contestant Kelly Chase apologized after using the terms "all lives matter" and referring to Black Lives Matter protesters as "people of color."

The reality star, who appeared on the first season of the Netflix dating show, was accused of using racist language after condemning the unrest taking place across the United States, saying: "Black lives f ** king, absolutely But this weekend, the last 48 hours the riots went crazy, storm.

"What happened to George Floyd and any other person of color, if I want to use that. I hate describing people by their [skin color]. "





After her followers' reaction, Chase turned to Instagram Stories to share an apology video and said she was "ignorant" and sorry for her actions.

"I created pain and used words that were offensive, and I didn't mean mean by what I shared in my Instagram story today," he said. "I was trying to create impact and it was counterproductive. I want to take advantage of this time to recognize my misdeeds.

"I used the terms" people of color "and" all lives matter "and I realize how ignorant I was, how uneducated I am and I am truly sorry for the pain I caused today.

She continued: "I realize that there are people who suffer because of what happened with George Floyd and any other black person who is afraid … I never wanted to offend you, hurt you, hurt anyone in the black community. I am very, very sorry I'm educating myself on what I can do to help. "

Chase's initial comments were condemned by her Love is blind co-star Carlton Morton, who also claimed that the other contestants had not spoken since they were all "Trump supporters", share screenshots from former Chase teammate Kenny Barnes defending High school star Hannah Brown for rapping the N word.