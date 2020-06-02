Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore confronts angry residents during live public broadcast – Up News Info

Less than 24 hours after Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore sparked outrage by saying that protesters have as much George Floyd blood on their hands "as it is on those officers," he unanimously faced anger, and frequently Unholy criticism from residents.

On the incident that sparked the protests, the death of George Floyd after his arrest by the Minneapolis police, Moore said: "His death is in his hands, as much as in those officers."

After Garcetti resumed the podium, he called the boss again to clarify those comments.

"I did wrong when I said his blood was on his hands," said Moore, "but his actions certainly do not serve the enormity of his loss." The chief then issued statements apologizing for this statement at least three times in the next few hours.

My apology for the comment on the death of George Floyd during a press conference today: I speak ill when I make a statement about those who engage in violent acts after the murder of George Floyd. – Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020

On Tuesday, Moore and the Los Angeles Police Commission conducted a live broadcast apparently to discuss "regional unrest." What they got instead was an avalanche of poison from the outraged residents.

Most residents asked that Chief Moore be fired or resign. Many called for the LAPD to be "funded." Some called for the resignation of the entire police commission and the mayor.

Some of the opinions expressed:

"The LAPD needs to be shot down and rebuilt."

"You are in no condition to lead and you must resign."

"As for the mayor, it's pathetic that he's not here."

"Their officers do not see themselves as police, they see themselves as an army of occupation."

"It's not just about George Floyd. This is about the police mindset in this city. It's about the fact that police officers have no empathy for black and brown communities."

“For those of you who play on your cell phones during this call, please stop. It is incredibly disrespectful. "

"I am going to address you as the son of a bitch you have been during this meeting. You should be ashamed of yourself. Your words last night were disgusting. Particularly because you knew it … You said they were going to be strong before you said them.

Throughout it all, Moore remained silent, his eyes often turned away. He was the only one of the seven on-screen officials wearing a COVID mask. Several users commented on this.

An angry woman called out to him saying, “For you to sit there with your face mask on, not even looking up is bullshit. You are not listening. You are just adding military strength. Fuck you!

After that woman ended her call, Moore finally removed her mask.