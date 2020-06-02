Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti promises action, but takes nothing after comments from Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore saying, "I know your heart" – Up News Info

Twenty-four hours after his police chief, Michel Moore, inflamed the anger with comments equating looters with officers under whose care George Floyd died, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confronted the media.

When asked if he still trusted boss Michel Moore Garcetti, he replied, "I have known this man's heart for decades. When I heard him say what he said, I knew he wasn't serious. It was wrong. I'm glad. that he quickly corrected it and further corrected it. "

The mayor said he would not make any announcement Tuesday, but if he thought Moore was referring to what Garcetti had promised, "he would no longer be the chief of police."

"This is an immensely difficult job," said the mayor. "I want to thank the police officers who are on the line."

Earlier in the day, the mayor's home in Hancock Park was the scene of a protest by hundreds of protesters holding signs demanding Moore's expulsion.

Garcetti joined the protesters in the center and knelt with them. "Today I felt a little calmer, so I went outside."

That happened after the mayor failed to show up for a live feedback session conducted by the police commission, in which Chief Moore was excited by angry Los Angeles residents. Residents who not only repeatedly asked for the boss to be expelled, but also called Garcetti for his absence.

