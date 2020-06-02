Los Angeles County reports 60 new coronavirus-related deaths, officials urge protesters to take precautions – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported 60 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,202 more confirmed cases on Tuesday.

After a week of protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis, Los Angeles County health officials and local leaders expressed some fear that large protests could serve as "super propagators,quot; events. for the virus and cause a spike in cases.

“We urge everyone, including people in our community who participate in protests, to take care of each other by practicing physical distancing as much as possible and using a cloth cover when they are around other people. These actions are important in preventing many more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, ”Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "These actions can save lives."

Although the protesters did not appear to follow patterns of social distancing, many appeared to wear masks. Police officers also did not appear to be six feet away as they lined up to contain protesters.

Ferrer urged protesters, and those gathered for whatever reason, to continue to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

"We need to keep the same distance from each other when we are away from home and we need to use our face covers, and this is how we overcome the pandemic," he said. “So when we look at examples where that's not happening, it's a cause for concern, and from my point of view, it's also a reminder to each of us that we can help other people remember how to be respectful and kind to each other. yes when using that face cloth overlay. "

County health officials did not hold a briefing Tuesday, but the new numbers brought the death toll to 2,448.

The total number of cases increased to 57,122.

According to health officials, about 12 percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized. Approximately 375 people are currently in intensive care.

Several coronavirus test sites remained closed Tuesday due to public safety concerns. Despite the closure, officials said that testing capacity has increased across the county. More than 633,000 people have received results as of Tuesday, and 8 percent have tested positive.

On Monday, Ferrer said that any increase in cases related to the protests will likely not appear in the data for three to four weeks, due to the virus's 14-day incubation period.

As the county reopens, an increase in cases could also be due to more restaurants and beauty salons welcoming customers.

However, many companies allowed to open have closed and closed operations for fear of vandals and looters. Others close early due to the county-wide curfew, which is at 6 p.m. at 6 am.

Attention has also been drawn to the fact that black residents are dying of coronaviruses at a higher rate, due at least in part to inequities in the health care system that create a higher rate of underlying health problems.

Data released by the Department of Public Health on Tuesday shows that two inmates have died of coronavirus, one at the Men's Central Jail and the other at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Ferrer also confirmed that so far 11 homeless people have died from the virus. A total of 5,398 health workers have contracted COVID-19, and 39 have died.

