Lori Harvey talks about police brutality after being accused of worrying about a friend's looted store

Lori harvey She has spoken out against police brutality after criticizing looters who robbed her friend's store in Atlanta. He accessed his Instagram page on Monday, June 1 to address Black Lives Matter, days after the murder of George Floyd and subsequent protests that have spread across the country.

"For the past week, I have been trying to find the right words, but I am truly at a loss," began his post. "My whole heart goes out to the loved ones of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and all the black lives taken at the hands of racism, police brutality and racial injustice. I can't even imagine the pain they feel."

She continued, "Saying we want justice doesn't even feel right. True justice would mean George, Ahmaud, and Breonna would still be here. This is not the system I want my nieces and nephews to grow up in. This is not the world in the one I want them to live in. " He continued to call people to bring about "the change we want to see" in the midst of "overwhelming" situations and direct his followers to a link in his biography.

Still, people are not impressed that the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey it only addressed the issue days after George Floyd's death and after she called protesters. "He only said something because everyone noticed that he only cared when his friends' store was' ransacked '," someone responded to his statement.

"I see you found the right words when it came to your friends store," a second user reacted. Another did not buy her explanation, writing: "Save yourself little sister !!" Someone else commented, "I've always" been trying to find the right words "when called."

Lori released her statement about police brutality after sharing her reaction to her friend's store that was ransacked in Atlanta. "I'm incredulous. I'm sick to my stomach. I still can't figure out what the point was in doing this to the United States, but I PROMISE this will not be the end of @sacdelux_," she expressed sympathy to her friend.

He continued to condemn the action in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, "Atlanta, you guys took it too far last night smh. My heart is so broken by my friends @nikkisworld and @niceybabyy. I know how hard they worked for you guys I built SacDelux from scratch ( 2 young BLACK women) and I can't even imagine the pain of seeing it destroyed like this for no reason. I'm so sorry this happened to you guys. The looting of @sacdelux_ was absolutely pointless and gross. I'm glad you didn't hurt in the process … "

She immediately faced a backlash, as she is accused of caring only about her friend's store rather than the biggest problem, which is social injustice for blacks. "Lori Harvey is really a special kind of idiot, I can't even say that I'm surprised," criticized the social media personality.

"I don't want to see any posts by lori harvey after doing this, it's a trick a ** b *** h tbh," said another 23-year-old model. A third user added: "Virgil ours (sic) here selling rugs with her catchphrase for a gang and sent funky $ 50 bucks to the bail fund. Lori Harvey cryinggg SAC DE LOOTEd and the man she drives crazy on her can't help your bitch? She has 1 bag in her whole closet that could help her friends. "

Someone else claimed that she is not surprised by Lori's reaction, writing, "Am I the only one who is not surprised by Lori's Harvey response? She willingly still deals with Future and her stepfather is Steve Harvey. His decision-making skills are questionable at best. "