Looting, arrests, shooting with agents involved during the night of violence in Vallejo – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – Even with a local curfew in place, violence erupted in Vallejo on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday as stores were looted, arrests were made, and there was a shooting involving an officer. outside of Walgreens.

Vallejo officials had closed the city with a curfew from dusk to dawn "according to recent information on the planned looting." The curfew began at 8 p.m. and limited city tours for essential personnel only.

Still, there were numerous posts on social media reporting looting and vandalism within the city.

Vallejo police said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday they received a looting report and their investigation led to the parking of a Walgreens in Block 1000 of Redwood St.

Officers opened fire on a suspect there, but no other details were released. Video from the scene shows damage to the Walgreens window and a heavily damaged silver truck in the parking lot.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Vallejo police officers apparently shot one suspect, while a second suspect rammed a police car and fled. The suspect accelerated to 100 mph in Rodeo, where the car was abandoned on Highway 4 and the suspect was captured while trying to flee on foot.

No police officer was injured in the incident. The suspect's condition in the shooting involved by the officer was not immediately disclosed.

The video also recorded the high-speed chase of another looting suspect that ended with a detained woman and a trunk full of allegedly stolen wigs.