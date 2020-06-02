Looters and vandals in LA could face federal charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With hundreds of people arrested for looting and destroying businesses across the South since the George Floyd protests began, federal authorities are seeking to become involved in his prosecution.

The United States Department of Justice reported Monday that it was working to identify and prosecute those who had participated in crimes unrelated to the protests.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered the United States Attorney's Office and the FBI to coordinate with local agencies to identify "organizers, instigators, and participants in serious criminal activity,quot; and to file federal charges against them, if applicable.

“Some have chosen to act violently by destroying property, looting businesses and setting fires. Criminals who have wreaked havoc on neighborhoods across Southern California appear to be exploiting a situation in which other citizens are exercising their First Amendment rights to gather and express their views, "Nicola Hanna said in a statement, United States Attorney for the Central District of California "We confront this illegal behavior by providing federal resources and working closely with local law enforcement to identify cases where federal charges could be properly filed."

Santa Monica police arrested more than 400 people who entered local businesses along its famous Third Street Promenade on Sunday, destroying and looting shops.

The Santa Monica Police Chief said more than 95% of those arrested came from outside the city and had come specifically to take advantage of police agencies weakened by the protests.

"So what we can deduce from online intelligence is that there are opportunists who are tracking where the peaceful protests are taking place, and then they go to that city, knowing that the resources will come together to guarantee the First Amendment rights to freedom. expression,quot;. Monica's police chief, Cynthia Renaud, told reporters on Monday. "They take advantage of that. And they loot and carry out criminal activities. "

533 people were arrested in violent protests Saturday night in Beverly Hills and the Fairfax district. Another 75 were arrested in Long Beach on Sunday.

On Monday, approximately 150 people were arrested for looting, vandalism, and curfew violations in Hollywood, and another 30 were arrested in Van Nuys.

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to the region for the first time since the Rodney King riots in 1992.

President Donald Trump threatened Monday night to deploy the military if looting and violence continue.