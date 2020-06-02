Local broker gets a "decade to live,quot; after Bay to Breakers miracle – Up News Info San Francisco

CARMEL (KPIX): Swept away at every mass gathering event canceled in the sun was one that was generally shrouded in mist. San Francisco's famous Bay to Breakers race that runs from downtown to Ocean Beach was originally scheduled for the last Sunday in May, instead moving to September 20.

In 109 years, the race has never been canceled and Carmel's Ken Byk hopes that tradition will not be broken due to a pandemic.

A decade ago, Byk crossed the finish line along the San Francisco Grand Freeway, and about a minute later he collapsed on the pavement after suffering cardiac arrest.

That year, KPIX profiled Byk while recovering from quad bypass surgery. At the time, Byk was looking for the running partner who initially performed CPR and ultimately saved his life.

In 2011, he finally located Ruth Rodgers, a Bay Area anesthesiologist. The couple has remained close friends since that heartbreaking day.

"It turned out that the newspaper photographer had photos with his bib number (Bay to Breakers)," Byk said. Meeting Rodgers only reinforced the reality that he is very lucky to be alive.

"At the finish line, they harassed her because she was dead and there was nothing else she could do," Byk said of Rodgers' feverish attempts at CPR. "She ignored everyone and finally saved my life."

Even after the ambulance picked him up, paramedics told Rodgers that Byk was probably heading to the morgue because he had no pulse for about 20-40 minutes. Byk explained that new research suggests that rescuers leave patients too soon when they perform CPR.

Ruth Rodgers did not.

"I've had a decade of life that I easily wouldn't have had," Byk said.

In the years that followed, Byk moved from the peninsula to Carmel, but never passes up the opportunity to race Breakers in the Bay, with Rodgers at his side.

He says he no longer sweats the little things in life "and the big things." Even pandemics.