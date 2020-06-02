Lizzo: It is not the job of blacks to educate people about racism!

Pop superstar Lizzo posted a video on his social media, informing blacks that it is not his job to educate people about racism.

Lizzo spoke directly to the camera to assure his fans that explaining racism and white privilege is "exhausting," adding that if they no longer see or believe it, they don't want to.

"The protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning. I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have shown their support on social media came out and used their platform to allow activists and protesters to speak and be seen " "subtitled the video.

"I wonder what would happen if we allowed outrage to have a positive influence on our local government. What if those in power reject the police and dismantle their racist culture and corrupt power structures? The cities are on fire, Are you watching? With Minneapolis. I believe in us. The change will come. #Blacklivesmatter "

She is right?