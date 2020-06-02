Live Stock Market Tracker and updates

Wall Street continues to rebound as world markets rise.

US stocks rose higher on Tuesday despite another night of widespread protests as investors kept their focus on signs that the economy may finally be recovering.

The S,amp;P 500 rose less than 1 percent in early operations, adding to small gains on Monday. European markets were also higher after an optimistic trading day in Asia.

Investors have overlooked the civil unrest in the United States, which began in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody. Instead, they have been encouraged by data showing that the worst of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have ended, as states slowly reopen.

On Monday, an index showed that US manufacturing activity. USA Increased in May. The index was 43.1 last month, up from 41.5 in April, which was the lowest level in more than a decade, the Institute for Supply Management said. However, it remained below 50, which connotes an economy still in contraction.