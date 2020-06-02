Live Stock Market Tracker and updates

Wall Street continues to rebound as world markets rise.
US stocks rose higher on Tuesday despite another night of widespread protests as investors kept their focus on signs that the economy may finally be recovering.
The S,amp;P 500 rose less than 1 percent in early operations, adding to small gains on Monday. European markets were also higher after an optimistic trading day in Asia.
Investors have overlooked the civil unrest in the United States, which began in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody. Instead, they have been encouraged by data showing that the worst of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have ended, as states slowly reopen.
On Monday, an index showed that US manufacturing activity. USA Increased in May. The index was 43.1 last month, up from 41.5 in April, which was the lowest level in more than a decade, the Institute for Supply Management said. However, it remained below 50, which connotes an economy still in contraction.
Shares of airlines and cruise companies, some of the companies hardest hit by coronavirus blockades, rose in premarket trading on Tuesday by as much as 5 percent.
In Europe, Lufthansa's shares rose 4 percent after the airline's supervisory board agreed to the terms of a 9 billion euro, or $ 10 billion, bailout from the German government. Aid requires Lufthansa to hand over some major slots to competitors and accept a certain degree of government influence.
Airlines say it is safe to travel. But is it?
Airlines and airports around the world are doing their best to instill confidence that it is safe to fly again, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Airlines require face masks for passengers and staff, impose new aircraft cleaning procedures, use social distancing to board flights, block intermediate seats on aircraft, and in one case, even prohibit passengers from queuing to use the aircraft toilets.
As for airports, they control passenger temperatures through high and low technology means; using biometric detection to speed up billing, security and customs and immigration processes; and the use of autonomous robots to clean terminal floors.
But none of that is consistent. And it is not clear if the measures are sufficient.
"So much is uncertain right now," said Henry Harteveldt, founder of Atmosphere Research Group, a San Francisco travel analysis firm. "Do airports and airlines need to invest in something long-term that is permanent, such as airport security, or are these short-term tactical responses?"
Dr. Joshua Schiffer, an infectious disease physician at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said: "It is almost impossible to have complete confidence that you will not become infected,quot; on flights. But he added that he expected airlines to provide travelers with "publicly available information on what the projected risk would be for a given destination, so that they can choose their airline based on the quality of this information."
The Congressional Budget Office projected Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could cost the United States economy $ 16 trillion in the next 10 years. Adjusting for inflation, the pandemic is projected to cause a loss of $ 7.9 trillion, or 3 percent, in G.D.P. "real,quot;. until 2030.
The projections reflect the high long-term cost the pandemic is likely to have on the economy, which could experience decreased consumer spending and business investment in the coming years. Much of the decline in production is expected to be the result of weaker inflation as energy and transportation prices rise more slowly than they would if Americans backed down on their travels.
Phillip L. Swagel, director of the budget office, acknowledged that "a high degree of uncertainty unusually surrounds these economic projections,quot; due to what is still unknown about the pandemic's trajectory, as well as the impact of social distancing and legislation promulgated by the federal government.
"If future federal policies differ from the CBO's underlying economic projections, for example, if lawmakers enact additional pandemic-related legislation, then the economic results will necessarily differ from those presented here," Swagel wrote in a letter addressed to the Senators Chuck Schumer. from New York, the minority leader, and Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont. The two senators He had asked the budget office on Wednesday to examine the impact of the pandemic and the shutdown of local economies to combat the spread of the virus as lawmakers seek to negotiate another round of financial aid.
In a joint statement after the report's release, Schumer and Sanders said the estimate undermines Republican arguments that Congress should wait to pass another aid package, as well as President Trump's call to include a tax cut in the next move.
"To avoid the risk of another Great Depression, the Senate must act with a fierce sense of urgency to ensure that everyone in the United States has the income they need to feed their families and put a roof over their heads," the two said. senators. said. “The American people cannot afford to wait another month for the Senate to pass the legislation. They need our help now. "
A large number of books are slated to be released this fall.
As publishers strive to limit the economic consequences of the epidemic-driven decline in sales, hundreds of books that were scheduled for this spring and early summer were postponed, in some cases until next year.
The result may be an avalanche of high-profile books this fall, in the midst of a presidential election, when consumers may be even more distracted.
Delayed titles include literary fiction by Elena Ferrante and David Mitchell, a book on manhood and upbringing by actor and comedian Michael Ian Black, "God-Level Knowledge Darts,quot; by comedy duo Desus and Mero, and nonfiction by leading intellectuals. audiences such as Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Pankaj Mishra.
"We are a little scared that the fall season is a stalemate for great books," said Jonathan Burnham, editor of HarperCollins, Harper, who has moved a handful of books, including "Battlegrounds," from Lt. Gen. HR. McMaster, the former national security adviser.
It may not be a bad problem to have. An avalanche of eagerly anticipated content is certainly preferable to the canceled shows, concerts, and other events that have disrupted the wider cultural world.
The reorganization has caused logistical hurdles as books by prominent authors move to an increasingly crowded window for media attention, reviews, and the bookstore's exhibition space. Some publishers, particularly smaller houses, fear that printing plants will become overwhelmed, which could make it difficult to keep books in stock.
"Most of us expected that by fall things would be, if not exactly back to normal, pretty close to that," said Bill Clegg, a literary agent whose own novel, "The End of the Day," was delayed until late. September. "Now, two and a half months later, that idea has a distant quality, sometime."
The new head of a powerful banking regulator is not spending his first full week on the job quietly, warning that measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, including mandates for wearing masks in public, could jeopardize the Finance system.
Brian P. Brooks took over as acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the federal agency that oversees the country's largest banks, on Friday. Mr. Brooks, a former banker, sent Letters to the mayors and governors of the country on the negative effects of restrictions on public activity. Among them, he said: facial masks could lead to more bank robberies.
Mr. Brooks's letter was unusual in its tone and scope; Banking regulators tend to keep their communications quite abstract. But Mr. Brooks noted that what he said were specific risks associated with "continued local and state blockade orders."
"Certain aspects of these orders potentially threaten the stability and orderly operation of the financial system," he wrote.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone use a cloth that covers their faces when they leave home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
objective is By temporarily closing or shortening the hours of some 200 stores, a spokesman, Joshua Thomas, confirmed Sunday morning "as a precaution,quot; to ensure "the safety of our equipment." The Target store on Lake Street in Minneapolis, the place closest to where George Floyd died, was severely damaged and looted last week. Walmart and CVS It also closed several stores. Amazon He said he would reduce deliveries in some cities. Adidas It is temporarily closing all of its stores in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The reports were contributed by Alexandra Alter, Jane L. Levere, Emily Flitter, Sapna Maheshwari and Michael Corkery.