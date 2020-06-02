Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall ashamed of her Arab heritage

Instagram

The 27-year-old British gang member reveals that she generally avoids talking about her mixed-race heritage for fear of being unpopular with the crowd.

Jade Thirlwall declined to discuss his mixed-race heritage after joining Small mix because he feared "not being as popular" as the other members.

The 27-year-old "Wings" maternal grandfather is from Yemen and his maternal grandmother is Egyptian, and the star told "No country for young women"Podcast had been" ashamed "of his past, but now realized that he had received no education on racial issues.

"I think because I was bullied pretty badly at school because of the color of my skin and because I was an Arab I wasn't very proud of who I was," admitted Jade. "I think when I entered the group unconsciously I didn't want to talk about my heritage or my origin for fear of not being so popular, which sounds horrible to say, but I was only 18 years old and had spent many years of being ashamed of who I was, I found it quite difficult to talk about it. "

She continued, "I think it was also due to lack of education. Even now I am constantly learning what the right things should say and I would hate to talk about my race and my heritage and not say the right things."

The "Black Magic" singer also detailed the abuse she suffered from other students at school, attributing it to "lack of education."

"Where am I from, if you weren't obviously black, they literally put you in a parenthesis of being called the word p. When I was at school if I was ever bullied by the color of my skin, it confused me as much as I would say, well, no I'm from Pakistan, "he recalled. "I remember one time I was pinned down in the bathrooms and had a stain put on my forehead, it was horrible."

However, the abuse was not just for school children, as Jade revealed that "I used to be in an operatic amateur society, (and) they literally put white powder on my face to whiten myself on stage."

"I've constantly had this internal battle of not really knowing who I am or where I fit in or what community I fit into," he reflected. "Some of the things I think I can laugh about now are so crazy."