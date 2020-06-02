Lionsgate Corii Berg Joins USC Board of Trustees – Up News Info

Lionsgate Executive Vice President and General Counsel Corii Berg was elected to the USC Board of Trustees. In his new role, Berg said he plans to emphasize diversity and access across the university. He also wants to prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, and staff, and praised USC leaders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Corii Berg is a passionate and inclusive leader whose strategic communication and management skills make him a valuable addition to our board," said USC President Carol L. Folt. “He is also a first-generation college student and a longtime advocate of USC who understands the power of education to uplift and empower people of all backgrounds. We are excited to welcome him into this important new role. "

At Lionsgate, Berg is the company's senior legal and business executive. He is also an active alumnus of USC who has held numerous leadership roles with the university, most recently as chair of the Board of Governors of the USC Alumni Association.

Prior to Lionsgate, Berg spent 20 years with Sony Pictures, rising in rank to become senior executive vice president and head of global business affairs for Sony Pictures Television. Her previous experience included corporate legal work for the New York-based Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom law firm.

"It is really important to be open and inclusive and make sure that all opportunities are available for our highly qualified students to contribute their experiences and knowledge to all of our programs," he said. "It is such a profound, life-changing experience to be welcome at a university like USC, and inclusion can enrich everyone's life and help us achieve better things."