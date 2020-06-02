Lil Nas X questions the merits and value of #BlackoutTuesday

The Los Angeles Times reported today that some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and many others, were silent on social media by the Blackout Tuesday of the entertainment industry. music in which the artists paid tribute to the death of George Floyd and expressed solidarity with the black community and Black Lives Matter activists.

Executives like Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang said the initiative was launched as a means for artists to reflect on how they could do their part to help the black community.

In a joint statement, the two women declared the movement to be a way to address inequality across society, including from the "boardroom to the boulevard."

While there is no doubt that the initiative was made with the best of intentions in mind, artists like Kehlani and Lil Nas X wondered aloud how it would really help. On Tuesday, Lil Nas X tweeted that she definitely had good intentions, but the idea of ​​not posting for a day was the "worst idea of ​​all."

I really think this is the time to push as hard as ever. I don't think the movement was that powerful. we don't need to slow it down without posting anything. We need to spread information and be as loud as ever. https://t.co/9nvy3HodjD – no (@LilNasX) June 2, 2020

The young star of "Old Town Road,quot; stated that now is the time more than ever to "strive,quot; and work in art and crafts. Kehlani also described the movement as "counterproductive,quot;. Other artists have mentioned using the #BlackLiveMatters tag, including Lizzo, who asked people to no longer use it and instead only images of the black square.

Chance The rapper also went on to say that people who overused the hash tag were causing problems within the activist community that used it to report alleged injustices by state officials.

For the same reason mentioned by Chance The Rapper, Agyemang also warned against overusing the hash tag because the purpose of the move was to "interrupt,quot; rather than "silence,quot; us. Other recording groups, including Universal Music Group, BMG, Sony and Atlantic, participated in the event.

All #BlackLivesMatter hashtags arrive shortly after reports of George Floyd's tragic death.