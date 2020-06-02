"Left dying on the street," President Trump mentions a Dallas man beaten during a protest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

President Trump acknowledges that people were attacked across the country, including a Dallas man, during protests that turned violent in the wake of George Floyd's death last Monday.

"Innocent people have been savagely beaten like the young man from Dallas, Texas, who was left dying on the street," the president told reporters on Monday.

The man is currently in the stable at the hospital for the assault of a group of people in the Victory Park area of ​​Dallas on Saturday. The attack has garnered millions of views on Twitter as it happened during a night of destruction, looting and arrests in the city.

Dallas police have not released the man's identity, nor have they made any arrests.

Police said the victim was attacked in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street, near House of Blues. The video shows the victim wielding a machete, which he allegedly said was "to protect his neighborhood from protesters."

Police said the man confronted the protesters, which later led to the assault by a group of them.

In a video shot by Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV, the group is seen beating the man while he was on the ground. Witnesses were seen trying to attend to him.

As the man stood motionless as the group fled, a person was heard shouting, "Turn him over!" Another said, "Don't touch it."

Police said the man was taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

Throughout Saturday, tensions grew rapidly between protesters and police after a largely peaceful march in the early afternoon. During the afternoon hours, the downtown area saw protesters blocking freeways, damaging property and looting various businesses.

Starting at 10:45 p.m. On Saturday, police said at least 74 arrests were made and that those arrested would be accused of inciting a riot.