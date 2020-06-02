LeBron James' son is unimpressed when asked if he would date Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter

Instagram

Teen basketball player Bronny James looks so impressed when people keep asking him if he would date Zaya Wade while he is playing a game of basketball on Twitch's live streams.

Up News Info –

Lebron Jameseldest son Bronny James you are not here for people to ask you if you are attracted to Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter. The 15-year-old basketball player was asked those questions during his recent live streams on Twitch.

In a video, someone asked the teenage athlete, in the middle of a basketball game, if he was going out with him. Zaya wade when she was legalized. It was taken by surprise. "Did I just hear that?" He frowned as he repeatedly asked his fans online.

In another video where he played the same game, someone else asked him if he would "crush" Dwyane's daughter. He didn't seem impressed and said, "Why are you asking that?" before asking people to "call" the person asking the question.

<br />

While Bronny declined to answer the questions, he is known for his preference for dating fair-skinned women. He was recently criticized after sharing on TikTok video the type of woman he is attracted to. The common theme was white, Latina, and fair-skinned girls.

Despite the backlash, the Sierra Canyon School student did not apologize for his preference while remaining silent about the controversy.

Meanwhile, Zaya sparked debates on the Internet earlier this year after she officially came out as a transgender and dropped her old name Zion. She is the daughter of Dwyane from her previous marriage with the love of high school Funches Siohvaughn.

According to her father, Zaya had identified herself as a girl since she was only three years old. Dwyane recalled when the girl contacted him about her gender: "He checked the list and said," This is how I identify myself, this is my gender identity. I identify myself as a young lady. I think I'm a straight trans [girl] because I like children. "

She received the full support of her father, stepmother Gabrielle Unionand older brother Zaire. Meanwhile, her birth mother has made no official comment on her gender transition.