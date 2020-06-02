Lea Michele is let go by HelloFresh after the accusations of & # 39; Living Hell & # 39; by Samantha Ware

Instagram

Shortly after his former co-star called the 'Glee' actress On social media for her alleged racist behavior, the food kit company announces that she has cut ties to her.

read Michele is suffering the after effect of Samantha WareClaims about his alleged racist behavior. A day after her former co-star publicly accused her of making the first television concert of the first "hell", the actress plays Rachel Berry of "Joy"he discovered that his association with HelloFresh was ending.

The food kit company announced its decision to cut ties with the 33-year-old actress on Twitter. On Tuesday June 2, he stated, "HelloFresh does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent claims about Lea Michele. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele." , effective immediately. "

Michele last posted her Instagram ad for the company on May 20. At the time, she wrote, "I am so grateful for HelloFresh, now more than ever. Even though I'm only at home, taking care of myself has become even more important." And HelloFresh offers fresh ingredients and recipes we love, contactless! Use my LEAMICHELE60 code for $ 60 off plus free shipping on your first box! "

The ex-girlfriend of the deceased Cory Monteith drew Ware's ire after she tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In response, his former co-star tweeted, "LMAO. Remember when you did my first TV concert one hell ?! Because I will never forget it. I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would * * t in my wig! In between other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … "

While Michele remained silent about the allegations, another "Glee" actor stepped into the drama. Amber riley He shared a series of GIFs that made fans believe he was tackling the problem in his own way, while Alex Newell He was more forceful in his reaction when he tweeted the "Get it, Jade" memeRuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"

Actor Dabier Snell, who made an appearance on a 2014 episode of the show, went further by sharing her own experience of Lea's rudeness. "Girl, you didn't let me sit at the table with the other cast members because & # 39; I didn't belong there & # 39; F ** ck Lea," he tweeted. Further, Melissa benoist I liked Ware, Riley and Newell's tweets.