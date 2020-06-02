Lea Michele criticized by Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware for not making her feel like her "imported life,quot; on set

Lea Michele is just an actress who recently turned to her social media account to express solidarity and support for the Black Lives Matter movement after the tragic death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

USA Today reported today that Michele's tweet was supported by many people, although her former co-star started complaining about her behavior while on set, and claims that Michele didn't make her feel like her life mattered.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter – Lea Michele (@Lea Michele) May 29, 2020

Michele wrote: "George Floyd did not deserve this." Lea went on to say that this was not an "isolated incident,quot;, however Samantha Marie Ware, who had a role during JoySeason 6 accused her of simply repeating empty words and phrases.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG, HELL? CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK YOU WERE TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU "LOSE IN MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA – SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Additionally, Dabier Snell, who was a guest star during a 2014 episode of the show, accused Michele of not letting her sit at the table with the other cast and crew members because Lea allegedly said she didn't belong there.

According to USA Today, Michele played Rachel Berry on the show, a role that garnered multiple accolades, including two Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination.

Variety later reported that Lea Michele was abandoned by HelloFresh after Samantha Ware accused her of making her life a "living life,quot; while working at Joy.

Ware accused her of making "traumatic microaggressions,quot; in the series, many of which led her to believe that having a career in Hollywood was not for her. In a statement, HelloFresh expressed disappointment with the incident and said they did not support racism or discrimination of any kind.

HelloFresh concluded their statement by stating that their association with Lea was to be terminated "with immediate effect." Variety reported today that Michele's association with HelloFresh has been particularly fruitful.

He currently has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, and the company commonly works with people who have a large following. Michele has reportedly posted several sponsored images on her social media in association with the brand.



