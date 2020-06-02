Lawsuit for Online Book Loans May Bankrupt Internet Archive

Four of the nation's top book publishers have sued the Internet Archive, the online library best known for maintaining the Internet Wayback machine. The Internet Archive makes scanned copies of books, both in the public domain and copyrighted, available to the public on a site called the Open Library.

"Despite the Open Library's nickname, IA's actions far exceed the library's legitimate services, violate Copyright Law and constitute intentional digital piracy on an industrial scale," write publishers Hachette, HarperCollins, Wiley and Penguin Random. House in his complaint. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York on Monday.

For nearly a decade, the Open Library has offered users the ability to "borrow,quot; scans of copyrighted books over the Internet. Until recently, the service was based on a concept called "controlled digital borrowing,quot; that mimicked the limitations of a conventional library. The library only "loaned,quot; as many digital copies of a book as physical copies in its warehouse. If all copies of a book were "checked out,quot; by other users, you would have to join a waiting list.

In March, when the coronavirus pandemic was gaining steam, the Internet Archive announced that it was dispensing with this waiting list system. Under a program he called the National Library for Emergencies, IA began allowing an unlimited number of people to check out the same book at the same time, even if IA only owned a physical copy.

Before this change, publishers largely looked the other way as AI and a few other libraries experimented with the concept of digital borrowing. Some publisher groups condemned the practice, but no one sued for it. Perhaps the publishers feared setting an adverse precedent if the courts ruled that CDL was legal.

But the AI's emergency loan program was more difficult for publishers to ignore. So this week, as various states have been lifting quarantine restrictions, publishers sued the Internet Archive.

In an email to Up News Info Technica, the founder of IA Brewster Kahle described the lawsuit as "disappointing."

"As a library, the Internet Archive purchases books and lends them, as libraries have always done," he wrote. "Publishers are demanding libraries for lending books, in this case, protected digitized versions, and although schools and libraries are closed, it doesn't interest anyone."

"Editors have a pretty strong case,quot;

The publishers' legal argument is simple: The Internet Archive is making and distributing copies of books without permission from the copyright holders. That is generally illegal unless a defendant can demonstrate that he is authorized by one of the various exceptions to copyright law.

Legal experts tell Up News Info that the best answer from the Internet Archive is to argue that his program is fair use. That's a flexible legal doctrine that has been used to justify a wide range of copies over the decades, from recording television broadcasts for personal use to quoting a few sentences from a book in a review. Most relevant to our purposes, the courts have held that it is fair use to scan books for limited purposes such as building a book search engine.

When considering a fair use claim, courts consider several factors, including the impact of the use on the original job market. A book search engine, for example, is not a substitute for reading books, but rather helps readers find new books they want to buy. This is one of the reasons why the courts found that book scanning for a search engine was legal under fair use.

But it is more difficult to come up with convincing arguments that the Internet Archive's open loan program is fair use.

James Grimmelmann, a copyright scholar at Cornell University, told Up News Info that he is withholding the trial until he sees the response from the Internet Archive. However, he said, "it appears that publishers have a pretty solid case."

"I think there are arguments for fair use, but they are not terribly strong arguments," he said in a telephone interview on Monday.

A pandemic exception?

The Internet Archive would have had a stronger argument if it had continued to limit the number of copies that could be loaned. In that scenario, IA could argue that the impact of the program on the market was little different from a conventional library.

Obviously, a customer who checks out a book from a library is less likely to buy a copy, undermining the book market. On the other hand, the libraries themselves buy many books, and the more popular a book is, the more copies libraries must buy. Therefore, the overall impact of libraries on demand for books is unclear.

But once the AI ​​stopped buying a copy of a book for every copy it loaned, this argument became much weaker. An institution like AI can buy a single copy of a book and then "loan,quot; it to dozens, hundreds, or thousands of people at the same time. There is no doubt that this has a negative impact on the new book market.

Instead, the Internet Archive is likely to present a newer argument: that the unique circumstances of a pandemic justify allowing types of infringement that would be clearly illegal at other times. Grimmelmann was unable to identify any other cases in which the courts have made that leap.

I also spoke to John Bergmayer, a copyright expert in the copyright reform group Public Knowledge. He said there was a "strong enough fair use argument,quot; for both the Internet Archive's previous controlled digital lending program and its new approach without waiting lists. Bergmayer noted the fact that millions of books are currently locked in libraries that have been closed due to the pandemic. That, he said, creates a unique situation that could justify digital lending activities that would otherwise be illegal.

But like Grimmelmann, Bergmayer was unable to name any specific court decision supporting the aggressive interpretation of the IA copyright law.

The stakes are high

While Grimmelmann was quite optimistic about the publishers' legal prospects, he disagreed with one aspect of the industry argument. The Internet Archive is officially a nonprofit organization, but the publishers' lawsuit presents the group as an effective business operation that benefits from copyright infringement. He notes that IA has won millions of dollars from contracts to scan books on behalf of partners like other libraries.

But Grimmelmann told Up News Info that this fundamentally misinterprets the motivations of Brewster Kahle, the founder of the Internet Archive, and that he remains its driving force.

"Brewster Kahle is what the Russians might call a foolish saint: someone who acts without regard to himself or worldly things in the service of a higher calling," said Grimmelmann. The Internet Archive "is not a commercial company," he argued. Grimmelmann believes that Kahle, a 1990s dot-com entrepreneur who has invested millions of dollars in the Internet Archive, is fundamentally an idealist.

But Kahle's idealism, or his foolishness, could cost him a lot. Copyright law allows legal damages of up to $ 150,000 per work for intentional infringement. And Grimmelmann tells Up News Info that if the publishers win the case, they will have a solid case that the violation was intentional.

The Internet Archive has scanned more than a million books that are still copyrighted, so a loss could cause billions of dollars in damage, far beyond the ability of nonprofits to pay. So if publishers win the lawsuit, they could force the Internet Archive to shut down. That would be an incalculable loss given the work of the group archiving other types of content, including the early Web.

However, publishers may not be interested in forcing the Internet Archive to close. Your goal is to get the Internet Archive to stop scanning your books. If they win the lawsuit, they could force the group to close its book scanning operation and promise not to start it again, and then allow it to continue its other less controversial offers.