Latin Kings Gang helps control police looting – Leader killed in Chicago! (Photos)

A leader of the Latin Kings gang was shot dead the night before, after the gang made an unprecedented turn, and began helping police control looters.

Here are photos of the Latin King leader, who was shot in a drive-by. Witnesses at the scene say the shooters were African American men, who appeared to be affiliated with gangs.

Over the weekend, members of the Latin Kings gang in Chicago began patrolling the streets and preventing people from looting. Here are some videos of gang members watching over their community:

But somewhere along the line, the "vigilance,quot; of the Latin king turned into racial profiling and harassment. Dozens of black people in Chicago claim that the Latino gang was attacking innocent black people and assaulting them, while calling them "looters."

These are some of the reports of Latino gang members in Chicago targeting black people:

Well, last night, the black gang members responded and murdered one of the leaders of the Latino gang.