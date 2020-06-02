Late-night Seth Meyers takes a closer look at Trump's "deranged tirade" – Up News Info

Late at night Host Seth Meyers took a closer look Monday at the national turmoil in the wake of the George Floyd police murder and drew some conclusions: Donald Trump is deranged and Tucker Carlson is a "human lazy".

Trump was called by his phone call with state leaders, in which he accused them of being "weak" and warned that protesters will make them appear "dumb."

The phone call, NBC's Meyers said, was "like a cross between a brutal military dictator and a racist grandfather walking around the nursing home in his robe turned upside down."

Fox News' Carlson received the "Closer Look" treatment for his strange combination of national unrest with bureaucrats that homeowners processed to build a new deck. "Are you a real person," asked Meyers, "or just a monogrammed towel?"

Look at the Closer Look segment above.