Late Late Show James Corden delivers an encouraging message; Band leader Reggie Watts breaks down as he shares the story – Up News Info

James Corden used much of his confinement Late Late Show Tonight to offer a message of hope amid the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police last week. But the clip became personal when it changed to bandleader Reggie Watts. Check it out below.

Speaking through the monitor, the biracial Watts began to talk about the racism he suffered as a child, despite the fact that his mother was his firm protector against him. When Corden asked how he was doing, Watts replied, "I don't know. Feeling so much at the same time. It's crazy."

After a while, Watts shared a story about his father growing up in the Midwest, going to Vietnam and then coming back and not being able to find a job "because he was black. The economy was not going as well, and he had to reenlist and he was sent back to Vietnam. " He added that when his father returned the second time and married Watts' mother, "their marriage was not recognized in the United States due to laws prohibiting interracial marriage."

After all, her cousin Alice Walker took advantage of her experiences in her book. The color Purple, Watts continued: "I have this story in the black community in the Midwest that I don't access a lot because there is so much pain and excitement there, you know."

Then she started to sob. "It is difficult," he says, with some difficulty. "A lot of things are happening."

Corden was visibly shaken and began to sob.

Previously in the monologue. Corden said, "I've been struggling all weekend wondering what to say to you here tonight. Who needs my opinion? Why is my voice relevant? There is not a single person in the world who has woken up this morning and has thought: I need to know what James Corden thinks about all this. Surely this is a time for me to listen, not to speak. And then I realized that that's part of the problem. People like me have to speak. To be clear, I'm not talking about night hosts or lucky people like me having a platform. I'm talking about white people. White people can't say anything else anymore: yes, I'm not racist and I think that's enough, because it's not. It is not enough. Because make no mistake, this is our problem to solve. How can the black community dismantle a problem that they did not create? "

Then he added: “And all of this is happening while we are still experiencing the horrors of this pandemic. A pandemic that saw more black and brown people suffer from the disease and yet have less access to the medical care they needed. And remember that it is those same people, who represent a higher percentage of the essential workers who help us all during this health crisis … So they help society more, but they receive less help. We should not simply try to understand anger. We should feel anger.

Check out the segment below. Watts' comments start at the 5:29 mark.