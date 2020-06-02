LASD Seeks Public Help to Locate Jamari Fernandez, 10, Missing from Pasadena Area – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Altadena Station detectives seek public assistance to locate Jamari Randy Fernandez, 10.

Jamari was last seen on Monday at 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena.

Jamari describes himself as a young black man four feet tall and weighing 70 pounds. He has short black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange shorts.

His family is very concerned about his well-being and seeks the help of the public to find him. According to his family, Jamari could be with his 14-year-old brother.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Altadena Station, Detective Lohmann or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Busch at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers,quot; by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).