Lake Street businessman released from custody in shooting death of man amid riots – Up News Info

– The Lake Street business owner who was arrested after a man was shot dead last Wednesday amid protests and riots near the 3rd Minneapolis Police Department Precinct has been released.

The Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office said they made the decision to defer the charges pending further investigation.

The victim was Calvin Lewis Horton Jr., 43, of Minneapolis. He died after being shot when protests broke out near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.

The coroner says Horton died of shotgun wounds to the chest and upper extremities.

Authorities arrested the owner of a nearby business.

Héctor Henandez captured the riots that were unfolding in front of his restaurant.

“I start to see how thousands of people are running. The next thing you know is that there are probably 100 people knocking on windows throwing stones, ”said Hernández.

Somewhere in the chaos, shots were heard. Abi Baires and his employees heard the unmistakable sound.

"That was like what is happening. Suddenly, a man ran around here and collapsed right on the corner," Baires said.

People watched as officers started CPR on the apparently lifeless man.