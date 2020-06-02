KUWK: Kendall Jenner recognizes her white privilege and promises to be a good ally in "Black Lives Matter,quot; statement

The Jenner-Kardashian family supermodel turned to social media to address the current protests and encourage people to keep fighting to make a change. Kendall Jenner is one of the latest celebrities to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd.

Jenner began her lengthy statement by addressing everyone who stumbled across the post and encouraging them to "continue to research, read, and educate yourself on how we can become better allies."

At the same time, this was also a way of reminding herself to do the same!

Kendall went on to tell his fans that "I've been thinking a lot these past few days and my heart has been so heavy." I am angry and hurt like many others. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community goes through on a daily basis, but I know that no one should have to live in constant fear. "

Kendall later recognized his white privilege, yet promised to be a good ally.

‘I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. We cannot do everything possible to repair the platforms to repair the system, we have to take real measures. This is a time to have all those awkward conversations with people and with ourselves. We must also ensure that we are ready to vote when it comes time to choose the right people for the office. The truth that will always sound louder is that BLACK LIFE MATTERS. rest in peace George Floyd and all the victims of this horrible injustice. "

Kendall also joined #BlackOutTuesday by posting a simple black square with the caption: "@blklivesmatter,quot;.

The model's statement follows others who hail from members of her huge reality TV family.

Ad

At this point, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, who are also mothers of black children, have also shared their thoughts on the current situation.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0