KUWK: According to reports, Kylie Jenner wants everyone to stop focusing on their money after Forbes accuses her of lying about being a billionaire!

After being accused by Forbes magazine of lying about her wealth for the billionaire title, it looks like Kylie Jenner would rather leave public discussions about her finances! The reality TV star was previously named the youngest billionaire in history by the same magazine!

However, last week, Forbes posted a statement claiming that the makeup mogul lied for years about his earnings and even falsified his tax returns to back up those bogus numbers.

They also stated that her mother, Kris Jenner, was behind most of the forged documents.

Meanwhile, Kylie has criticized all of these allegations on her Twitter account!

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Kris and Kylie are best friends and that there is no problem between them about that article. Kylie wants people to just stop focusing on how much money they have, at the end of the day. The article was written by Forbes but they were given proof of everything (being a billionaire). This appears to be just a clickbait attempt by Forbes. "

In addition, Kylie's legal representative Michael Kump had also released a statement threatening the magazine.

"We have revised the Forbes article,quot; accusing Kylie of cheating and participating in a "web of lies,quot; to inflate her net worth. The article is full of lies. Forbes's accusation that she and her accountants "falsified tax returns,quot; is false and we are demanding that they immediately and publicly withdraw all those and other returns. "

The lawyer continued to shade the publication saying: "It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has dedicated 3 reporters to investigating the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's courage." We wouldn't expect that even from a tabloid supermarket newspaper, much less from Forbes. "



