Knicks owner James Dolan offers a weak explanation for the lack of a statement about the death of George Floyd

James Dolan never knew of a public relations opportunity that he did not fully enjoy.

The Knicks owner has reportedly left the players and employees "furious,quot; that the team has yet to comment publicly on the death of George Floyd, according to Pablo Torre from ESPN. Dolan sent the following email to Madison Square Garden employees on Monday, by Torre:

"We know that some of you have asked if our company will make a public statement about the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. I want you to know, I realize the importance of this issue. Therefore, I want you to understand our internal position. "This is a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. At Madison Square Garden we uphold our values ​​of respect and a peaceful workplace. We always will. "However, as companies in the sports and entertainment business, we are no more qualified than anyone to offer our opinion on social issues. The important thing is how we operate. Our companies are committed to upholding our values, which include creating a a respectful workplace for all, and that will never change. What we tell ourselves is important. How we treat each other is important. And that is what will help us through this difficult time. "

As of Monday night, the Knicks and Spurs were the only NBA franchises that did not share a statement after Floyd's death. However, San Antonio President and Head Coach Gregg Popovich spoke extensively with Dave Zirin of The Nation about the issues affecting the United States, calling President Donald Trump a "deranged idiot,quot; and saying that "the system has what to change,quot;.

However, no such words emerged from anyone within the Knicks' main office, because it all starts at the top with Dolan.

We are talking about a man who felt the need to share an official statement about Spike Lee using the correct entry in MSG and post a photo apparently taken with a Motorola Razr as some kind of old spy.

We're talking about a man who felt the need to issue a formal denial about offering Richard Jefferson a contract after the NBA forward joked about retiring instead of playing for the Knicks.

For clarification purposes, it is not true that the New York Knicks offered Richard Jefferson a contract in the summer of 2018 or 2019. – NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) November 25, 2019

And we're talking about a man who sang about Trayvon Martin in his song "Under That Hood,quot; as the leader of JD & the Straight Shot.

"There is literally no place I'm not going," Dolan told The New York Times in 2014 about the topics his music covers. Apparently, Dolan felt very qualified to speak about social issues at the time.

Dolan could go on the leader of the magicians and allows its players to deliver a direct and unified statement. Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. seen in a Fayetteville, N.C. They protested last week, and their teammates are likely to also feel strongly about what happened to Floyd and to so many other African-American citizens in the country.

As the email said, "what we tell ourselves is important." If Dolan is not going to speak, he should give someone else a platform.