Kim Kardashian offers to pay medical bills for George Floyd murder protester after he was shot in the face

Kim Kardashian was horrified after seeing a high school girl's injuries after she was shot in the face with rubber bullets during a protest for the murder of George Floyd. The mother of four was shocked and horrified by the horrible image of the young woman with a bloody, bloody hole in the middle of her forehead. His eyes were black, blue, and puffy. The injury is so severe that it appears that he needs reconstructive surgery in addition to stitches. One can only imagine how much pain the young woman is experiencing. The United States faces a volatile moment under President Donald Trump, who never condemned police brutality, but led his campaign on "Law and Order." The murder of George Floyd has been a wake-up call to the country that blacks and other minorities are being brutalized and killed by the police force that is supposed to protect citizens.

With increasing unrest across the country and fear of looters and violent attacks on the rise, more communities threaten to use force against protesters, many of whom say they are gathering peacefully.

Kim Kardashian shared the following comment along with a photo of the young woman's injuries.

"This is heartbreaking and very disturbing. Does anyone know how I can contact her? I would love to help you with your medical care if you need it. "

This is heartbreaking and very disturbing. Does anyone know how I can contact her? I would love to help you with your medical care if you need it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

Fans responded immediately in Kim's comment section and pointed her out to a user's account. The girl shared the same original photo and many believe she is the girl who was shot in the face with the rubber bullet. The account: ShannynSharyse has the name "Steve Rogers,quot; and she wrote that she protested and recorded everything when she was beaten.

He also shared additional photos from the hospital. You can see the ones below.

CW: BLOOD AND GORE I was protesting tonight. I was recording everything when they hit me with a rubber bullet. This is the result. pic.twitter.com/b6tniiuVSq – Steve Rogers (@shannynsharyse) May 30, 2020

At this point, it is unclear if she and Kim Kardashian have actually made contact, but it seems likely that they will soon.

Stay tuned for more information on this story.

