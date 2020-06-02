Kim Kardashian offers to pay for medical care for injured protester

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She asks fans to help her contact a woman who was injured during the Black Lives Matter protests, as she would like to offer financial aid.

Kim Kardashian He has offered financial support to a young woman who was shot by the police with a rubber bullet while protesting.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star posted a public appeal to Twitter after viewing a photo of a protester's facial injuries amid continued Black Lives Matter protests in the United States following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

"This is heartbreaking and very disturbing," wrote Kim. "Does anyone know how I can get in touch with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it."

The woman in the photograph steam Shannyn Sharyse Nara on Facebook and Twitter and posted multiple videos of protests on Facebook beginning Friday, May 29, 2020 at night before suffering the injury and subsequent hospitalization.

"As many of you saw last night, I protested and at the end of one of my videos you can see the consequences of me taking a rubber bullet or something straight to the head," he wrote Saturday.

"My forehead has a chunk and the doctors couldn't even sew it in because of the debris. My right eye is swollen and it took an hour before I could open it. My two eyes are messed up by the debris that got caught in them and I have to use anesthetic drops to be able to open them. "

The woman also posted the photos on Twitter, where they quickly went viral, with Patricia Arquette among the thousands who responded to his tweets.

It is unclear whether Kim has managed to contact the protester yet.