Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson had this reaction after a critic posted a bad comment about her

Khloé Kardashian recently turned to social media, where she decided to come up with a new look, and it didn't go as planned for her.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star, who had elegant blonde hair, has decided to flaunt her long brown hair that reaches her back.

While one's mother thought she was gaining admirers with her fierce new appearance, but some critics stepped in to call her for plastic surgery and for not actively supporting those protesting to end the injustice after George Floyd's death.

One person said the following about the makeover: "That moment when people are dying, but you still have to post that selfie to get that money hahaha …"

This reviewer added: “Yes, you published a TEMPORARY story. Don't play dumb, you know how the media works and you don't have the guts to stay on your feet. All of you care about Black🐔 to make babies with the features that a plastic surgeon needs for #culturevulture. "

A source spoke to Hollywood life and revealed that Tristan Thompson was not very happy with the petty comments made about Khloé.

The source shared, "Tristan feels very protective of Khloé and does not like to see people discuss her appearance. He knows that she can defend herself, but tells him that she is beautiful all the time, both in public and in private. She has always been nice to that. Khloé appreciates when Tristan backs her up and makes good comments, but she doesn't need them to feel good about themselves. The state of their relationship is still what it has been: they are co-parents and are only working things out one day at once ".

The friend went on to reveal, "If you see Khloé in person, you see that he doesn't look extremely different all the time, so he thinks it's ridiculous for people to separate his photos." She uses several different apps and filters and has fun with the photos she takes and posts, just like all her sisters. You don't even think about it when you post. She takes lots of photos and spends time picking and posting the best one, like any other woman. Khloe is not a person to keep quiet and let people talk about her or her loved ones, that's why she talks. It is sensitive, so it bothers you in the least, and you also know that it is not true. It is an image, and people need to relax. "

Khloé has difficulties with criticism.



