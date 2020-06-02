Khloe Kardashian & # 39; bothers & # 39; by fans who criticize their selfies

Last month, Khloe Kardashian went viral after posting a picture of her ever-changing face, and fans believe she will undergo plastic surgery to look like her best friend, Malika.

According to a source, the reality television star is upset by the backlash.

"If you see Khloe in person, you'll see that she doesn't look hugely different all the time, so she thinks it's really ridiculous for people to separate her from the photos," a source told Up News Info.

According to the source, the apps and filters are to blame for its appearance.

"She uses several different apps and filters and has fun with the photos she takes and posts, just like all her sisters, so she doesn't even think about it [uses filters] when she posts. She takes a lot of photos and spends time picking and posting maybe like any other woman. Khloe is not just to keep quiet and let people talk about her or her loved ones, that's why she talks. She is sensitive, so it bothers her a little bit, but she also knows that it's not true. It's an image and people need to relax. "

He made time to issue a statement on the current state of affairs across the country.