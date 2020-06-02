Khloe Kardashian & # 39; bothers & # 39; by fans who criticize their selfies

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Last month, Khloe Kardashian went viral after posting a picture of her ever-changing face, and fans believe she will undergo plastic surgery to look like her best friend, Malika.

According to a source, the reality television star is upset by the backlash.

"If you see Khloe in person, you'll see that she doesn't look hugely different all the time, so she thinks it's really ridiculous for people to separate her from the photos," a source told Up News Info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here