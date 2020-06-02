Kevin Hart demands changes after George Floyd's death: stop ignoring the problem

Instagram

While pressing for the arrest of the four police officers involved, the actor from & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; remember that Black Lives Matter protests are not about riot and looting.

Kevin Hart is pressing for the arrest of the four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

The actor shared several urgent tweets on Sunday, May 31, in which he condemned the actions of the Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers who were fired after the tragedy last week, on May 25, and demanded justice, insisting that his removal of force is not enough. .

"You cannot ask for peace if you are not willing to give JUSTICE … people want JUSTICE (sic)," Hart wrote. "It's that simple … Throw all those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That's taking action … Blank !!!! This is what we want to see … JUSTICE."

Derek Chauvin, the cameraman caught on camera with his knee to Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday, but his three colleagues have yet to be arrested or charged with no crime.

"The positive"Star has also demanded a conversation for the change, adding that he is willing to be part of any meeting between civil rights leaders and police officers.

"Be part of the conversation of change … we want and need change," he added. "The system is flawed and needs to be corrected. The police need to be watched … we need laws in place that give us the security that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM."

He then drew attention to the Black Lives Matter protests that have hit the streets across the United States in the wake of the Floyd tragedy, noting that it is an indication of long-standing problems that need to be addressed.

He added: "This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING … don't let that become the narrative … This is about social injustice … THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR DEALING THAT COLOR PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TRYING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS! !! THAT'S WHAT IT'S ABOUT … "

Hart joins Beyonce Knowles, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and several other stars calling for a change after Floyd's death.