Kenya Moore finally talks about George Floyd's case after remaining silent on social media

Many people have been wondering how Kenya Moore feels about what is happening in the United States lately after the murder of George Floyd. Look at the message he finally posted on his social media account.

‘I have been silent on social networks because there are really no words. So many stories that are not news. Many people die in vain. So many people who don't think we matter. I am angry, confused, sad and scared. If my grandmother were alive today, she would tell me that the new order of things is near. Doris would tell me to get closer to Jehovah. She would point out the scriptures in the Bible. I pray for all those we know and do not know of those who have lost their lives due to violence, racism, public and private degradation. I pray for peace, justice and the new order. Kenya ’wrote Kenya.

Someone said: ‘Grandma was very wise. Jehovah will give you peace and understanding, you will not be afraid because you already know why these things are happening. That is why I have peace, Jehovah gave me that peace a long time ago, and although I have struggled in life, I can always turn to Him, praying for the name of his Son Jesus. He still hasn't left me. "

Another follower posted this: ‘We should all pray together more prayer more power. I pray for inner strength, inner peace, protection of what awaits us now. "

Another follower said: ‘Thank you, Kenya, for using your platform. Don't let anyone portray you in a different light "

Someone else posted: ‘And you ladies have an important platform of influence. Send a message to our young women to live their black identity. Discourage excessive product sponsorship to promote an image that is more Caucasian than black. Until white women want to wear my hair, I won't buy hers. "

One commenter wrote: "Rip GF I was also there, my husband was killed in Brooklyn and there is no videotape in Kenya. If you can connect with me, I wrote a book A Survivor Story about my life, I think I could help someone with your help,quot;.

Another follower said: ‘Your grandmother would be telling the truth. Each one we live is one day closer to eternity. Keep praying for peace because God hears and sees everything. "

Apart from this, Kenya has spent a lot of time with her baby, Brooklyn, these days.



