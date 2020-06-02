Kenia Moore's photo of the girl, Brooklyn Daly will brighten her day

Kenya Moore shared a photo of her beautiful baby, Brooklyn Daly, who has amazed fans. They say this cupcake is an angel sent from heaven by your mom.

‘#Babyfashionista #miraclebaby #happysunday. Hi, thanks Aunt Lisa P. for all the beautiful clothes "Kenya captioned the photo she shared on Brookie's social media account," Kenya captioned the photo.

Someone said, "Awwwwww, finally lil Brooklyn looks fashionable … Now all she needs is hair ties on that beautiful hair of hers … just saying I love you Brookie."

Another commenter posted this: "Brooklyn is an angel sent from above,quot; She is sooo beautiful, "and someone else said," Thank you for showing us, Brooklyn. Hope to see it on my timeline. Thank you. & # 39;

A commenter posted: ‘Awwwwww. My Brookie cookie looks so beautiful. I love you so much. May God continue to protect and guide you, "and someone else said," Remember the tall dolls that walk on the Brooklyn day. "

Someone else said: Este This baby is so cute! Kiss her for us, please, "and another follower posted this message:" Ohhhhh Kenya, I envy you (smiles) … You have a beautiful girl. She is also a lot of fun. Thanks for sharing that doll with us! "

One commenter wrote: ‘Miss Brooklyn looks so cute in her matching shoes. Have a nice Brooklyn Sunday, "and someone else said," In a world full of uncertainty and anger, this is the most beautiful photo I have seen today. May God continue to bless you and yours @thebrooklyndaly. We owe you a better world. "

Recently, Kenya made fans happy with another photo.

Brookie is growing very fast and becoming a young lady. Fans are in love with her, and they especially adore her beautiful hair.

People have been saying that Brookie should become a child role model due to her charisma and the fact that she is always happy.



