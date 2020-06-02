Kendall Jenner was criticized for remaining silent over police brutality after Pepsi Ad resurfaces

People roast the 24-year-old television / reality show star for failing to address the protests nationwide after starring in the controversial 2017 Pepsi commercial.

Up News Info –

Kendall JennerThe wrong Pepsi ad reappears, two years after the company pulled it out, amid protests nationwide in the wake of George Floyd's death. People are roasting the model for being relatively silent about police brutality despite its connection to the unfortunate commercial.

The 24-year-old starred in the controversial ad that was released in 2017 after mounting protests about other police killings of unarmed African-American people before that. In it, she walks from the middle of a busy march to a police officer to deliver a can of soda to dissolve the tension.

The announcement was called for showing a clear example of white privilege, as the act could be harmless if a black person does it. Pepsi quickly removed the commercial and publicly apologized for not reaching the mark.

Now, as the ad reappears online amid the violent unrest, social media users are asking where "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star is to address the issue. In reality, she spoke about George's murder, tweeting on May 30:" Please help get justice for George and his family #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter, "to support a Change petition. However, it took him several days to share his opinion on the matter, while other members of his famous family spoke about it days earlier.

People now call her for her lack of response in this situation, and one sarcastically asks, "Where is @KendallJenner in Beverly Hills to calm this situation?" Another similarly posted, "Where's Kendall Jenner with a Pepsi when we need it?"

"Kendall talked about fake airpods in her Instagram story during 4 SLIDES for a paid promotion and had nothing to say about george floyd and other innocent black lives that were taken in addition to a broken heart emoji. wtf," another disappointed user tweeted. .

A fourth critic also criticized her, "Imagine having 130 million followers on Instagram and as much money as Kendall Jenner and all you could do to publicize the situation right now is post an emoji in your story."

Kendall has not responded to the reaction.