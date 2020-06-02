Kendall Jenner says her heart is so heavy on Black Lives Matter Post

Kendall Jenner you are ready to make a change.

In the wake of George Floyddeath keeping up with the Kardashians Star turned to social media to address recent events and take action.

"For everyone who reads this and for me: Keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can be better allies," began his post. "I have been thinking a lot these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I am angry and hurt like many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community goes through daily, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear,quot; .

Promising to become an ally, Kendall continued, "I acknowledge my white privilege and I promise that I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. Anger on platforms may not be all we do to repair the system, we need to take real action, off the network. This is a time to have those awkward conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. "