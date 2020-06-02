Kendall Jenner says her heart is so heavy on Black Lives Matter Post

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Kendall Jenner you are ready to make a change.
In the wake of George Floyddeath keeping up with the Kardashians Star turned to social media to address recent events and take action.
"For everyone who reads this and for me: Keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can be better allies," began his post. "I have been thinking a lot these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I am angry and hurt like many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community goes through daily, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear,quot; .
Promising to become an ally, Kendall continued, "I acknowledge my white privilege and I promise that I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. Anger on platforms may not be all we do to repair the system, we need to take real action, off the network. This is a time to have those awkward conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. "
Concluding his message by encouraging his followers to use their voices, he added, "We must also ensure that we are ready to vote when the time comes to choose the right people for the job. The only truth that will always sound louder is that BLACK LIVES MATERIA. Rest in peace George Floyd and all the victims of this horrible injustice. "
In addition to her post, the model also participated in #BlackOutTuesday by sharing an image of a black square on her timeline, captioning the image, "@blklivesmatter,quot;.
Like Kendall, members of his famous family have used his platform to demand justice. May 31 Khloe Kardashian wrote: "In the past few days I have written and rewritten this many times. Words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I cannot sit quietly. Like many of you, I am angry, heartbroken, and disgusted by the murder. George Floyd's. "
"We have seen this many times. Black people have been discriminated, victimized and killed for too long, and have demonstrated superhuman resistance to constant adversity," he continued, adding: "I know that I am privileged, in more than one, and I will use that privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten. I will speak and speak against discrimination fearlessly and louder than ever. "
Telling fans that she is "enraged,quot; and "disgusted,quot; by recent events, Kim Kardashian She shared: "I am exhausted by the anguish I feel when I see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one was killed or unjustly locked up for being black. Although I will never know the pain and suffering they have suffered, or what How it feels to try to survive in a world riddled with systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long. "
For his part Kylie Jenner He wrote: "Long-standing talk for the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them."
Then he added that he cares about her and Travis Scott2 year old daughter Stormi Webster. "I fear for my daughter and hope for a better future for her," Kylie continued. "My heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let him forget his name. Keep sharing, keep looking, keep talking, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this change and awareness so rest. Rest in peace, George Floyd. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."