Keke Palmer asks the National Guard to march with the crowd during the protest

Keke Palmer He is calling for members of the National Guard to march in solidarity with the protesters in Hollywood.
In a video shared on Twitter by NBC News & # 39; Gadi Schwartz On Tuesday, the 26-year-old is seen pleading with a group of National Guard members to march alongside her and hundreds of other protesters as an act of unity. Palmer is seen telling a member that now is the time to "help,quot; people and "stop government oppression."
She implored: "Let the revolution be televised, march by our side and show us that it is here for us. Make history with us, please!"
When she repeatedly asked the group of military officers to leave her post, the crowd encouraged her, but the men refused to participate, citing orders from their superiors. "Make history with us, please! Please, just make it. Be the change. We're good people, march with us," Keke insisted.
After members of the National Guard rejected him, Keke declared that she was "lost,quot; and almost gave up. But one of the protesters called for the men to kneel, prompting protesters and members of the Guard to kneel together.
Despite the refusal of the National Guard members to march with Palmer and the rest of the protesters, the main officer told them: "I absolutely support your right to protest."
Palmer's passion comes from a place of anger and a desire for change. On Instagram, the celebrity shared his thoughts on the global protest surrounding the police murder of George Floyd and declared that he is usually "against violence,quot;, but the protests have brought him a "sense of calm,quot; and a "splinter of vindication,quot;.
However, he expressed his opinion that true justice and peace will only be achieved when people unite. She explained, "We may not all have the same way of fighting, but we need each other to win the battle."
