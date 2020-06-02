Keke Palmer asks the National Guard to march with the crowd during the protest

Keke Palmer He is calling for members of the National Guard to march in solidarity with the protesters in Hollywood.

In a video shared on Twitter by NBC News & # 39; Gadi Schwartz On Tuesday, the 26-year-old is seen pleading with a group of National Guard members to march alongside her and hundreds of other protesters as an act of unity. Palmer is seen telling a member that now is the time to "help,quot; people and "stop government oppression."

She implored: "Let the revolution be televised, march by our side and show us that it is here for us. Make history with us, please!"

When she repeatedly asked the group of military officers to leave her post, the crowd encouraged her, but the men refused to participate, citing orders from their superiors. "Make history with us, please! Please, just make it. Be the change. We're good people, march with us," Keke insisted.