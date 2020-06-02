Karol G responds to backlash for using her multi-colored dog in BLM post

Instagram

Karol G He landed in hot water on a post he shared about the Black Lives Matter movement. In a Twitter post now deleted on Monday, June 1, the Colombian singer appeared to be trying to raise awareness about BLM by using her multi-colored dog.

Captioning her post, Karol wrote: "The perfect example of Black and White TOGETHER looking beautiful. #BlackLivesMatter." That translated into: "The perfect example of black and white [color] looking beautiful together. #BlackLivesMatter."

While the intention was good, many people did not think Karol did a good job of expressing it. She was dragged down for her "color blind" and "voiceless" post, prompting the singer to share an apology in English and Spanish on the matter.

"I was wrong and I apologize," he said. "I want to make it clear that my intentions were correct in the photo I posted earlier. It meant that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it."

"These past few days have been difficult and it is extremely painful to see it continue to happen. YOU NEED TO STOP. There is only one race and it is the human race. I admit that the way I expressed myself was not correct." continued.

Declaring that she is "with Black Lives Matter," Karol added, "under no circumstances should ANYONE experience such systematic oppression due to the color of their skin or belonging to a minority group and SUPPORT for protesters and actions taken during these times. to end police brutality and racism. "

Karol G posted an apology after a backlash over her BLM post.

Concluding his message, Karol admitted that "he is still learning and taking active steps to help, help and change every day and I continue to educate to understand the experience."

His publication was received with mixed reactions. One of those who were not yet satisfied replied, "I am disappointed in you. You didn't just take DAYS to talk about a life and death issue, and when you did it was a picture of your dog. Absolutely not." "Meanwhile, an admirer thanked him for his honesty and wrote:" Thank you for your clarification, queen, it was necessary for many people. Those of us who know know that their intention was never to make fun or sound offensive. I love you. "