Karol G apologizes to offended fans after she uses her Bulldog to support Black Lives Matter

Yesterday, Colombian singer Karol G apologized after social media users were furious when she used her dog in an attempt to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Page Six reported today that the 29-year-old artist went to her Twitter on June 1 to post a black and white photo of her French Bulldog. In his native Spanish, he wrote in the caption that it was the perfect example of working together in black and white.

Although her intentions were good, many people were not happy with the fact that she used her dog as a means of supporting movement. A Twitter user described her as "deaf in tone,quot; and urged someone to "educate,quot; her.

Another person apologized on behalf of Karol G, claiming that he actually used a photo of a dog to portray the black community. Other people, on the other hand, argued in his favor and said that the photo had good intentions and that it was beautiful.

Not long after Twitter users came for Karol G, the artist removed the tweet and released an apology in which she expressed regret for using her dog to convey her thoughts.

Karol G went on to say that what he meant is that there is only one "race,quot;, and he believes that racism is "terrible,quot;. Furthermore, Karol G expressed his support for the protests taking place around the world at this time.

All of this occurs after George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday. The event took place shortly after the United States began reopening states one by one, depending on the severity of COVID-19 in the state and the city.

The protests have also sparked actions among other members of the music community, including The Weeknd, who revealed that he was donating half a million dollars to various pro-black organizations, including Black Lives Matter.

The Weeknd was joined by characters like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kehlani, and a few others.



