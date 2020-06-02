Kandi Burruss explains what the movement means "The show must be on hiatus,quot;

Kandi Burruss is explaining to people what the #TheShowMustBNePaused movement means. This is something that happens today, and you can read all the details in Kandi's post below.

‘Someone asked me what does #theshowmustbeused mean. For me, it means allowing June 2 to be a day to support the black community. Put a break at work. Put a pause on self-promotion. Support the movement that is happening to make a change in this country. If I publish something on June 2, it will be by the movement or progression of blacks.

# theshowmustbepaused # BlackOutTuesday # BlackLivesMatter, "Kandi captioned her post.

This post managed to spark massive debate in the comments.

A follower said, "It's June 2 now … how about we plan ahead and execute something for June 19?", And someone else posted this message: "No, buddy. Why would we go offline on means of fighting for our lives? However, much love. "

A fan asked: Y And how does this help? Maybe I will leave social media and take action ??? "and someone else said," Let's really make this PAUSE count by remembering NOT TO SIGN IN on any of the social media. LET EVERYONE DISCONNECT ALL THE WAY = YOU MUST NOT DATE THESE CORPORATIONS !!!! Let's go. & # 39;

An Instagram installer said: "I'm confused … not being funny … but what is the expected result of this? As of Wed tomorrow … what's next? I want to support, but I don't understand what it is,quot;, and another follower posted this: "Wrong answer! We can't go offline! We have to keep telling the story because no one else is telling the truth about what's really going on."

Someone else said: ALL of us must pass out. The United States does not want to listen to us, we are going to show what happens when we all turn black. "

In other news, Kandi broached the important issue of police violence during a convo with Brandon Anderson.

Kandi sparked a massive debate in the comments again on this topic, as you can imagine due to recent events.



