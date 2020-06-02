Journalist removes social media accounts after video of her claim to meet in Santa Monica Business goes viral – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A Washington Examiner journalist has deactivated her social media accounts after a video of her pretending to tackle a Santa Monica business went viral.

In the video, the woman could be seen posing with an electric drill in her hand while a man took a photo of her. The woman thanked a man and left in a black Mercedes.

Later, the New York Times confirmed the woman's identity as Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, a UC Santa Barbara senior.

As she walked back to the vehicle, the woman could be heard discussing her Instagram.

The video caught the eye after being retweeted by Ava DuVernay, who was later retweeted by LeBron James.

Following the backlash, her social media accounts were made private on Monday before being deleted overnight.