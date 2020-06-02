Josh Lucas's ex-wife goes public with accusations that he cheated during the COVID-19 pandemic

WENN

"Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place," Jessica Ciencin Henríquez writes in a social media post accusing the actor of "infidelity" Sweet Home Alabama.

Actor Josh Lucas His ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henríquez called her for allegedly cheating on her "in the midst of a pandemic" after they were romantically reconciled.

The "Sweet Home Alabama" star originally parted ways with writer Jessica in 2014, but they remained close to parenting their now-seven-year-old son Noah, and even sparked rumors during the reunion years as they continued to spend time together as family. .

However, it appears that their relationship will be strictly platonic in the future, after Jessica shared a scathing post on Twitter on Friday (May 29), accusing Josh of infidelity.

Although she doesn't mention the actor in the tweet, Jessica makes it clear who she means by mentioning the fact that they share a child.

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive him more than you normally would, makes you believe that he is better than he is. But it really takes a human being to cheat on your partner (correction: now ex-partner)) in amid a pandemic, "he wrote. "Thanks for reminding me why I left you in the first place."

Jessica continued explaining why she was venting about the personal situation on social media.

"I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this," he continued. "And yes, I am broadcasting it publicly because there are many women who accept much less than they deserve because there are children in the picture. You are not stupid to wait, to believe that people can change. I see you."

She captioned the post, "Exes are exes for a reason."

Lucas has yet to respond to the online attack, but a source tells People.com that the actor has not been romantically involved with Jessica for a while.

"They haven't been together in a long time," says the source. "They are co-parents and have been doing so since their separation in 2014 (sic). They are now in California but living separately. They were not trying to reconcile."