Johnny Hallyday's 60-year-old secret romance with Catherine Deneuve uncovered by friend author

WENN

Claiming to have obtained permission to reveal the late French singer's affair, Paris-based journalist Gilles Lhote alleges that his friend and actress fell in love in the early 1960s.

Up News Info –

The author of a new book about the life of the late French music icon Johnny Hallyday has uncovered details of an alleged 60-year-old secret romance between the singer and the actress Catherine Deneuve.

Paris-based journalist Gilles Lhote, who was a close friend of Hallyday, claims that the music star and Deneuve established links where they would never be caught between them, and no one suspected anything was going on.

Lhote alleges that the two stars met when they were teenagers in the early 1960s and fell in love.

Neither of them wanted a public romance, so Deneuve would often ride in the trunk of Johnny's car or lie at his feet to avoid being seen with his secret lover, and the writer insists that the matter continued almost until singer's death from cancer in 2017.

Meanwhile, Hallyday married five times, twice to the same woman, Adeline Blondieau, while Catherine married photographer David Bailey from 1965 to 1972.

And the journalist Lhote insists that Johnny always had a series of lovers, affirming: "Yes Mick jagger He had 4,000 lovers, Johnny Hallyday was not far away.

Hallyday and Deneuve met on the set of the movie "Les Parisiennes" in 1961, when they were both just 18 years old.

Lhote claims that his late friend gave him his permission to reveal his affair after his death.

<br />

Deneuve never mentioned anything about a secret romance with the singer, but after his death, she said, "I was very fond of him. A little more than love … a true attachment."